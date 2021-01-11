Police arrest suspect who shot Uber driver in the head last month

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for shooting an Uber driver in the head last month.

On December 30th, Metro Police say Cornelus Kenner requested an Uber near Clifton Avenue and Lena Street around 7 p.m. when Josh Rowe picked up him.

Rowe reportedly drove Kenner a few miles before he pulled out a gun and shot Rowe in the head. Court records say Kenner then pushed Rowe out of the car and sped away on Herman Street.

Rowe, who is also a musician, survived the shooting.

“I am so blessed. Everybody has been so good to me. I want everybody to know that I love them,” said Rowe, who is was discharged from the hospital last week.

Investigators identified Kenner as the suspect and arrested him on Friday. He admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives.

