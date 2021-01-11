Man threatens neighbors with gun after dog runs onto his yard

National-World

CAPE CORAL, FL (WBBH) — A Cape Coral man was arrested for threatening his neighbors, two adults and a juvenile, with a gun during an argument after their dog ran into his yard.

Jarvis Daniel Minor, 34, was arrested on Sunday and is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of SE 31st Terrace after the dog’s owner and a juvenile tried to run after the dog to try and catch it.

The dog ran onto Minor’s property, which started an argument between Minor and the neighbors, said Cape Coral police.

During the argument, Minor went back into his home and came back out with a firearm, allegedly pointing it at two adults and the juvenile, threatening violence.

Minor, a convicted felon, was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. A firearm was found at the scene and taken into evidence, said Cape Coral police.

