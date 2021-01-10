Utah’s avalanche danger will remain high over next few weeks

National-World

Salt Lake City (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of the avalanche danger in the coming weeks, one day after the death of a snowboarder in the backcountry.

The current danger rating all across the state is “considerable,” which is the middle-of-the-road level on the center’s scale. The level of concern is updated each morning.

“Several weeks, we’re going to be dealing with some dangerous avalanche conditions,” said Greg Gagne, forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center.

That’s important for skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, and others playing on steep slopes outside of resorts.

Gagne said Friday’s avalanche in Summit County stretched 700 feet and the snowboarder only made it a few turns.

“Someone exited the resort,” he said. “They were in the backcountry, and they got on a steep slope, northeast-facing slope where this dangerous snowpack structure exists.”

The concern is very little snow in the early season that’s now become weak snowpack.

“What we’ve done is we’ve put a layer of stronger snow on top of weaker snow,” Gagne said, “so we’ve created dangerous avalanche conditions statewide.”

Gagne said it’s particularly dangerous on north-facing slopes.

“People need to recognize when they’re in avalanche terrain,” he said. “When you exit a gate at a resort, you’re in the backcountry, and you are likely entering avalanche terrain.”

People can get trained on traveling safely through the backcountry, and they should always have a beacon, probe, and shovel.

