Woman celebrates 100th birthday

Luzerne County, PA (WNEP) — Police cars and fire trucks responded to a senior living facility on Friday in Luzerne County.

But, there was no emergency or a false alarm.

The procession was to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday.

Anne Adams is a resident of Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Everyone sang happy birthday and officers gave Anne a gift.

Newswatch 16 would like to wish Anne a happy 100th birthday.

