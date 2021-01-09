Skip to Content
Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta on Saturday, according to Indonesia’s Head Of National Transportation Safety Committee, Suryanto Cahyono.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency has sent a ship to the Thousands Islands — a chain of islands to the north of Jakarta’s coast — to check the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact, he said.

This is a developing story…more to come

CNN Newssource

