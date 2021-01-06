Naked fugitive rescued from crocodile infested mangroves by Australian fishermen

National-World

Two fishermen brought home a bigger catch than they were expecting when they rescued a naked fugitive from a crocodile-infested mangrove in northern Australia.

Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner were in a small boat laying crab traps in East Point, a suburb in the city of Darwin on Sunday, when they heard someone calling for help, according to CNN affiliate 9News.

“We heard this faint like ‘ahhh, ahhhh’ — (I said) to me mate ‘is that guy saying help?’ So we got a bit closer and said ‘I can see you,'” Faust told 9News.

The pair then noticed Luke Voskresensky, 40, who was naked and clinging to a tree. He had swollen feet, cuts all over his body and was covered in mud, 9News reported.

Voskresensky was wanted for allegedly breaching bail over an armed robbery. He broke free from an ankle bracelet that was monitoring his whereabouts days prior, according to 9News.

The two men told 9News that Voskresensky had been living in the mangrove for four days. He begged them for water and told the pair that he had been “living off snails.”

Voskrensky said that he got stuck after getting lost on his way to a New Year’s Eve party, according to 9News.

Faust and Joiner told 9News that Voskresensky was happy to be rescued. They gave the fugitive a cold beer, and Faust lent the man his shorts.

The waterways around Darwin are known to be inhabited by crocodiles, and the East Point area is a nesting spot for the reptiles.

After reaching the shore, the two men called an ambulance, 9News reported. Voskresensky was arrested and is being treated for exposure at Royal Darwin Hospital.

“He’s in hospital with handcuffs on with two cops babysitting him,” Faust told 9News.