Law firm partners with organization to sort out voter complaints

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta law firm is stepping up to assist voters who may experience any voting irregularities during the Senate runoff.

According to the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm, voters in metro Atlanta as well as Macon, Augusta, and Savannah may contact a 1-800-OUR-VOTE to report any election complaints.

The law firm is partnering with Black Voters Matters to coordinate complaints.

“We are honored to be able to do this critical work with an organization committed to empowering people across the country. In this important moment in our state’s political history we recognize the need to fan out across southern Georgia to ensure people’s right to vote”, said Robert Bozeman, Founding Partner, Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.