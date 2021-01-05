Saginaw accepting marijuana business license applications

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — The city of Saginaw has started accepting applications for marijuana business licenses.

The Saginaw City Council adopted the ordinance on Sep. 14, 2020, for guidelines and license processing to start in 2021.

People interested in filing must file an application with the city clerk.

Janet Santos, the Saginaw city clerk, reported seven applications were submitted on Jan. 4.

Contact the city clerk’s office at 989-759-1480 with any marijuana license questions. To view a copy of the application, click here.

