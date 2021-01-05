Investigators believe space heater started RV fire that killed Summerdale man

National-World

SUMMERDALE, AL (WALA) — Summerdale Police said a man died in an RV fire Monday morning, and investigators believe a space heater is to blame.

Firefighters from Summerdale, Foley, and Robertsdale were called to the scene on County Road 32 near the Beach Express around 1 a.m. They found the small, older RV engulfed with flames.

After putting the fire out, crews found a body inside. The Summerdale Police Department said it believes it knows who the victim is, but the family has not been notified of his death.

The State Fire Marshal said the possible cause of the fire was a space heater being placed too close to the bed.

