Gyms prepare to reopen after three week closure due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions

GOLDSBORO, PA (WPMT ) — Temporary restrictions put in place by the Wolf Administration shut down gyms, as well as other industries like indoor dining, on December 12.

The administration issued the temporary closure as COVID-19 cases hit record highs in the state. As cases have begun to decrease, the Wolf Administration announced the temporary restrictions will expire at 8am Monday morning.

As gyms reopen their doors Monday, they are not only expecting to welcome back returning guests, but also new comers with fitness goals for the new year.

Safety protocols that have been in place since gyms reopened in June will continue. In additions to mask wearing, those safety protocols include:

All team members will have completed extensive training related to Planet Fitness’ enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures

Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day

Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by staff members to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk

Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable “Social Fitnessing” and create additional distance between members

New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and “Social Fitnessing” guidelines

