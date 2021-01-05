6 women randomly attacked at same Brooklyn subway station since late last year

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A half-dozen women have been randomly attacked over the last few months at the same Brooklyn subway station, and the assaults continued even after police made an arrest.

On Monday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman sat down with one of the victims in Bushwick.

“I couldn’t like fully open my mouth without pain for, I don’t know, a couple weeks after that,” victim Elizabeth Wakefield said.

Wakefield, 27, said she was walking into the Morgan Avenue subway station at around noon on Nov. 11 when a strange man came down the stairs behind her and kicked her in the side of the face.

“My ears were just ringing and I was just really disoriented,” Wakefield said.

She said the man didn’t try to steal anything and just ran away.

“My first thought after it happened to me is I thought I don’t want it to happen to somebody else,” she said.

But police say it has happened to at least five other women since, all at the same subway station and all the victims women between 24 and 32 years old, including Bianca Fortis, who was attacked there on Dec. 28.

Two days later, police arrested 50-year-old Benny Watts. He was charged with four counts of third degree assault. He was arraigned and released.

Then, three days later police say another woman was pushed down the stairs and hit in the face by a strange man at the same subway station.

“They’re just doing it for sport, I guess,” Wakefield said, adding when asked what she would say to the assailant if ever given the chance, “I would just want to make him apologize to his own mother.”

Police have not made any arrests for the most recent attack and said they are still investigating.

