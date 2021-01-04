Four deputies save victim with gunshot wound to chest

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Four Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved a man’s life this week after he was shot in the chest at a party in Happy Valley.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, CCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a party at a vacation rental home.

“Our first goal was getting everybody out and identifying any threats,” Deputy Shawn Choe said.

The next goal? To save a victim’s life.

The sheriff’s office said four people were shot. Three of the victims left the scene to be treated at a hospital, but when Deputies Choe, Josh Brown, Derek Huskisson and Stephen Hunter showed up, the fourth victim was still in the house with a gunshot wound to his chest.

“It was a pretty serious injury that needed quick medical work on it,” Huskisson said.

“Deputy Choe and Deputy Hunter were working on securing the house and making sure it was safe for us to be in there essentially while Deputy Huskisson and I rendered aid on the person who was inside,” Brown said.

They said this isn’t typical day on the job, considering they had to help save a life, not knowing if there were any suspects inside. This part of the job, they say, requires trust.

“If you are the one that’s going to be treating the suspect or the victim, relying on your team to make sure they have your back and that they’re taking care of those other roles and responsibilities either clearing a house or clearing an area to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” Brown said.

“It’s knowing that if we look one direction that your coworker is going to look in the other to cover your back,” Choe said.

While these four were the ones who took action on the scene, they said it couldn’t have been done without several other people.

“Even though we were the ones who showed up and took the action and did what happened, none of that would’ve been able to happen. We wouldn’t have had the correct information without the call takers taking the 911 calls, relaying that information to dispatch,” Huskisson said. “It’s teamwork all the way across the board.”

The suspect has not been caught yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

