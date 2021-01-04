Business owner donates more than $17K to help pay utility bills

National-World

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Gallatin business owner who wishes to remain anonymous donated more than $17,000 to pay off overdue utility accounts in Gallatin.

On New Year’s Eve, “Ms. Claus” donated more than $10,000 on New Year’s Eve to pay off past due Gallatin Department of Electricity accounts.

On Christmas Eve, “Ms. Claus” donated more than $7,000 to customers of Gallatin Public Utilities on Christmas Eve, bringing 60 accounts of residents current and restoring services that had been disconnected.

According to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, the business owner was inspired by a news story that she saw from another part of country and wanted to bring the same joy to some residents of Gallatin. The business owner said her children had weighed in and wanted to do more during this challenging year. She said she hopes this will give some people a chance to move forward a little bit and focus their efforts on others needs they may have. She also said she hoped her family’s contribution will inspire others to find a way to help someone.

“Gallatin has a strong history of caring for neighbors and this year has really shown how supportive our residents are of each other,” Brown said in a news release. “However, a donation this large that impacts so many unsuspecting folks in, is quite extraordinary and definitely touches your heart.”

Brown said this donation “made her Christmas” because someone cared so much and was willing to help complete strangers.

