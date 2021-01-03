Stranger delivers Christmas presents after devastating Bay City house fire

National-World

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM ) — It’s been one week since the Wenzel’s beloved home crumbled underneath intense flames and it hasn’t been easy.

“It wasn’t only our memories, my son made me realize this, just all of our memories,” Becky Wenzel said.

The Wenzel’s have been making strides since we last spoke to them nearly a week ago.

They rummaged through the rubble they once called home. Finding family memories and even Brian’s wallet, untouched by flames.

“Keys, my wallet, the money that was in,” Brian said. “I managed to salvage everything that was in my pants.”

But nothing has mattered more to the Wenzel’s than community support.

Bob Hembling saw the story on TV5 last weekend and like the Wenzel’s he has 10 grandchildren himself.

Knowing their gifts went up in flames, Bob stepped up.

“I brought some toys for the kids,” he said.

He brought stuffed animals, toy cars, trucks and a University of Michigan collector’s edition train set all the way from Reese.

“I lost it all, and a friend of ours come over to my son’s house and brought gifts for the kids and that broke my heart because I didn’t have nothing for them,” Becky said.

“That says a lot,” Brian said. “A lot about the person and a lot about the community.”

“I am blessed, we are blessed,” Becky said.

Being here with the Wenzel’s has meant a lot to Bob, too.

This year was his first Christmas without a Christmas tree. It’s just him at home.

“Well you can see by the smile, my heart is full, this is an experience I’ll never forget,” Bob said.

“I mean, it’s just a miracle,” Becky said.

