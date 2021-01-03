Hikers take in frozen sights in Luzerne County, PA

National-World

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP ) — A group of hikers took to the trails of Ricketts Glen Saturday morning for a winter hike.

The group hiked along Falls Trail and explored the Glens Natural Area, which is designated a national natural landmark.

Hikers took in the sights of dozens of frozen waterfalls and streams.

Technical gear including ice axes, helmets, and more was provided.

Guides say it was a great way to kick off the new year – in nature.

“It’s definitely an experience! We have people come back multiple times because the conditions change from week to week. What we saw last week, it’ll be totally different this week. Trails icy already even though we’ve been in like the 50s and 60s,” said Chadd Sechler, lead guide for Valley to Summit.

The falls trail system is closed to the public during winter except for those with a permit.

