Saints RB Alvin Kamara fined $5,000 for wearing Christmas cleats

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing red and green cleats in the a game on Christmas Day.

The cleats violated league uniform policy.

Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network was the first to report the news about Kamara’s fine.

The Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on December 25th in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns. He became the first player in the NFL since 1929 to rush for six scores in a game.

The Saints close the regular season Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

Win or lose this weekend, the Black & Gold have already won the NFC South division and will host at least one playoff game.

