Meet the first baby of 2021 that was born at UnityPoint Health Trinity

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE, Illinois (WQAD ) — Nora Grace Hessman was was born at 12:20 a.m. on New Years Day, January 1, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Moline.

Nora was born to parents Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley, six days after her due date. Her parents’ firstborn.

“Nora wasn’t interested in making an appearance in 2020 and we don’t blame her,” said Brittany. “We just feel blessed to have a healthy baby girl regardless of when she arrived.”

Baby Nora weighs six pounds, 13.5 ounces and is 20 inches long.

“2020 has undoubtedly been one of the toughest years in healthcare but being able to celebrate this birth brings such a joy to our team,” said Barb Anderson, Moline Birthplace Lead RN. “This signifies the hope that 2021 will bring change and good for those who need it most.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.