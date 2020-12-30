Woman fired, Omaha daycare files abuse report after Facebook video alleges abusive behavior

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The owners of an Omaha day care confirmed an employee’s been fired after a video showing questionable behavior surfaced on Facebook.

Owners of Children’s Angel Childcare II tell KETV NewsWatch 7 they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and immediately took action, firing the woman and reporting her behavior to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services.

A post on Facebook, with undated videos, reportedly shows a woman grabbing a young boy by the arms as he stands up against a wall. The facility calls it “putting a child in timeout in an inappropriate way.”

The facility near 76th and Pacific said the actions depicted in the video sparked their investigation.

Over the phone, the owners told KETV NewsWatch 7, “We do not condone that type of behavior and never hire anyone with the intention of them hurting a child. Regardless if the video was posted on Facebook, we would never cover something like this up and immediately reported it to authorities.”

In an email to parents, owner Aleyda Sevilla said “This an apology to the families we serve now and have served in the past. Also, to our Omaha community, there are not enough words to explain how sorry we are that this occurred.”

Staff also alerted the child’s parents.

In an email to KETV NewsWatch 7, the Department of Health and Human Services issued the following statement:

“DHHS is aware of the situation regarding Children’s Angel childcare and is preparing to investigate. The childcare center has taken disciplinary action in accordance with their policies regarding their staff member. DHHS will not comment further until an investigation is complete.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.