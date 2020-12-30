Two suspects accused in deadly shooting released from hospital, arrested

National-World

LACOMBE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Two suspects accused in a deadly shooting in Lacombe that injured a 4-year-old have been released from the hospital and booked into the St. Tammany Jail.

Earlier in December, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Two people were killed and three injured, including the child.

The sheriff said warrants were issued for Renard Causey Sr. and Jason Leblanc for first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion.

On Wednesday Causey Sr. and Leblanc were released from the hospital and booked for two counts each of first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion.

The shooting happed at a home on Palmer Drive.

The homeowner told deputies that he shot at four men after they came into his house with guns.

The sheriff said the homeowner will not be charged at this time.

