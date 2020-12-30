Business owners having trouble finding employees

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS ) — Most people are ready to say goodbye to 2020. It’s been difficult for so many reasons related to the pandemic.

Business owners have had to figure out ways to try and stay afloat and how to keep the people who work for them employed.

John Mikucki and Victor Reyes, who own and operate the Patty Shack on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City, said they have faced their fair share of issues trying to make a fast food business work this year. They’re still open and looking forward to 2021, but they’re having trouble finding employees.

One of the main reasons they say is that many people aren’t motivated to go to work because they may make as much or more with stimulus money and beefed up un-employment checks during the pandemic.

“It has been difficult to get people to come back to work. I think we’ve done five or six interviews since we opened. Hopefully people will want to go back to work,” said Mikucki.

The Patty Shack just opened in June in the old Carl’s Jr location on Barksdale Boulevard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.