At least 22 killed in attack on Yemen’s Aden airport after new government arrives

Several explosions hit Yemen’s Aden airport as the newly formed power-sharing government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The blasts killed at least 22 people and injured scores more, the spokesman for the new government, Rajeh Badi, told CNN. All the cabinet members are safe, according to Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek.

It is unclear if the explosions were caused by missiles fired on the airport. Badi told CNN that the investigations have not been concluded yet.

Information Minister Muammar Al Eryani accused Iran-backed Houthi rebels of being behind the explosion — but the group has not claimed responsibility.

Prior to the attack, hundreds of people had gathered at the airport on Wednesday for the arrival of the government, which was sworn in in Saudi Arabia last week.

Footage from Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel showed the moment of the attack: A loud boom was followed by gunshots. Smoke was seen billowing out of the terminal building after the camera panned to it.

The attack created a large hole in the ground and caused severe damage to an airport hall, according to footage from Saudi state broadcaster Al-Ekhbraiya.

“The cowardly terrorist act that targeted Aden airport is part of the war being waged against the Yemeni state and our great people, and it will only increase our insistence on fulfilling our duties until the coup is ended, the state is restored and stability,” the Yemeni Prime Minister said.

United Nations Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths condemned the attack on Twitter. “I wish the Cabinet strength in facing the difficult tasks ahead. This unacceptable act of violence is a tragic reminder of the importance of bringing Yemen urgently back on the path towards peace,” he added.

Last week, Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council and the existing Saudi-backed government announced a new cabinet to end a power struggle between them.

Both groups are part a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that has been engaged in a years-long civil war with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The conflict has cost thousands of lives and has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.