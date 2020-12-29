Pittsburgh police chief to walk all 90 of the city’s neighborhoods

National-World

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert made it his mission to walk all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reporter Chris Lovingood was able to catch up with Schubert on Mount Washington Tuesday morning.

Chief Schubert captures his experiences in the neighborhoods on camera to get to know the city better.

“I love Pittsburgh. It’s a beautiful city. I love the people here, and I love photography, and it all comes together. It helps me with my stress relief,” said Chief Schubert.

Part of his relief process involves sharing what his photographs on his Pittsburgh Police Chief Instagram page.

The chief said he also enjoyed the moments during his walks where he is able to engage with the public.

“It gives people an opportunity if they see me to come talk to me, see what’s going on,” said Chief Schubert. “I think everybody needs to see you’re human, no matter who you are in this profession. We’re all human, we all live in a community, we all want to help people.”

Schubert encourages the community to get out of their comfort zone and see a new neighborhood.

See more of the Chief Schubert’s adventures on his Instagram page, pghpolicechief.

