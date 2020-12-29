Get a jump on your New Year’s resolutions by supporting these eight causes while donation matching is in effect

National-World

(CNN) — If you are looking to put the upheaval of 2020 behind you and kick off 2021 by having a positive impact, CNN Heroes is highlighting eight non-profits that are making the world a better place in their own unique ways.

Go to CNNHeroes.com or use the links below to donate through their GoFundMe Charity campaign pages. Subaru of America is once again generously matching donations up to a total of $500,000 — up to $62,500 for each organization. You will receive a confirmation email, and your contribution is tax-deductible in the United States.

Donation matching is in effect through January 2.

IssueVoter

If you are looking to play a more active role in the political system in 2021, IssueVoter’s nonpartisan online platform helps you support or oppose new laws. It encourages you to share your views with your representatives, keeps track of their voting record, and ensures that your voice continues to be heard.

IssueVoter alerts you on legislation before bills are passed, helps you contact representatives with one click and tracks lawmakers’ votes and legislative outcomes.

Click here to donate to IssueVoter

Bring Change to Mind

Founded by actress Glenn Close and her sister, who lives with bipolar disorder, Bring Change to Mind is dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. The organization does this by encouraging dialogue about mental health while raising awareness, understanding and empathy.

Bring Change to Mind creates and advances innovative approaches and partnerships to start conversations around mental illness, share resources, and tell stories so everyone can thrive in a stigma-free world.

Click here to donate to Bring Change to Mind

Equal Justice Initiative

This non-profit is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in our justice system. Your donation will support their efforts to challenge racial and economic injustice and fight to protect basic human rights.

The Equal Justice Initiative works with communities that have been marginalized by poverty and discouraged by unequal treatment. They also provide research and recommendations to assist advocates and policymakers in critically important criminal justice reform work.

Click here to donate to Equal Justice Initiative

Make-a-Wish America

The organization offers children battling diseases an opportunity to look outside their illness and have joy in their lives. Many reach out to their favorite artists who time and time again provide much-needed joy to the children and their families.

This year especially, children fighting critical illnesses need hope more than ever. Right now, thousands of kids are still waiting for wishes.

Click here to donate to Make-a-Wish America

AdoptAClassroom.org

School budgets should not limit a student’s potential. There are too many teachers and schools that don’t have enough money to do the things they want for their students.

Adopting a classroom is a way to get them much-needed resources. The organization offers flexible and accountable funding for teachers and schools through its proprietary, easy-to-use fundraising platform.

Click here to donate to AdoptAClassroom.org

Water.org

785 million people lack access to safe water and 2.3 billion people lack access to a toilet. Founded by Matt Damon and Gary White, Water.org is a global non-profit that is working to change this through market-driven financial solutions.

Water.org empowers people in need with access to safe water and sanitation, giving women hope, children health and families a bright future. To date, Water.org has changed more than 31 million lives.

Click here to donate to Water.org

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

This non-profit leverages the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen communities’ ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking.

Through the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, donors can support rebuilding stronger communities affected by wildfires, hurricanes, Covid-19 and other disasters.

Click here to donate to Center for Disaster Philanthropy

World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond.

WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems.

Click here to donate to World Central Kitchen