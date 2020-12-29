Elementary teachers, students tackling challenges of digital learning

National-World

KEIZER, Oregon (KPTV) — This school year, FOX 12 is going inside Keizer Elementary, sharing the stories of teachers, students and staff.

Most recently, FOX 12 checked in with teachers at the school to see how distance learning is really going.

Students at Keizer Elementary have been learning online for about three months now. That means fourth grade teacher, Danielle Rabenberg, has been teaching them online just as long.

“So tough,” said Rabenberg.

Rabenberg told FOX 12 the toughest part is not seeing her kids in person.

“I miss them,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet them, but I’m very lucky.”

She said learning is still happening, though.

“It’s just like a normal school day, it’s just seen differently and I found that if you just give kids a little bit of a break, in the middle of that two and a half hour core, they come back even more eager,” said Rabenberg.

Rabenberg said virtual learning does present hardships.

“Technology has definitely been a learning curve,” she said.

Second and third grade teacher, Gabriela Krause, said technology is the biggest challenge for her, too.

“I know at the beginning, Zoom,” Krause said. “Oh Zoom, it was a big issue.”

But she said remote learning is inspiring creativity.

“We have been sending crafts home every now and then to be able to just bring in something different for the kids to do,” said Krause.

“We get up,” said Rabenberg. “We move around.”

“Lots of music,” Rabenberg continued. “Time to talk with their friends, because they’re just desperate for that connection.”

While the days may be more challenging this school year, both teachers said it’s the kids that keep them going.

“The kids make my day,” said Krause. “Any time you get to come in and see them and just spend time with them.”

“I know it’s a little different this year because we’re not in-person, but I do still get to see them,” she continued.

“Everybody, parents, teachers and kids, we’re all working really, really hard to create the most loving, warm environment we can, while also maintaining our rigor and hitting our state standard,” said Rabenberg. “So, for people who might be thinking, this doesn’t work, I guarantee it does work; I see it every single day.”

