Bullet holes riddle West Midtown apartment where man found dead inside

WEST MIDTOWN, Georgia (WGCL) — Bullet holes in the door of a West Midtown apartment unit are evidence of one of, at least, two deadly shootings Atlanta detectives were investigating on Monday.

Residents at Gables 820 West, off Marietta St, were shocked to learn a man was shot to death inside his own apartment.

“Oh, my God. I wouldn’t expect that over here,” said one woman.

“Me either,” her friend added.

Police were called to the complex around 11 Monday morning. A friend of the victim went to check on the man and found him dead, according to APD.

“It’s just really creepy,” said Millie Evans, who lives on the same floor as the victim.

She shared cellphone video with CBS46, showing at least two bullet holes in the door to the man’s unit.

“I’m assuming they knocked on the door, got him to come close to the door and shot him through the door,” Evans said.

Evans wasn’t home when the shooting happened, but she said the complex is not easily accessible.

“It kind of makes me think it was someone who had to be invited in or knew him,” she added.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Atlanta, another man was shot on Martin Street Monday afternoon. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The murder marking Atlanta’s 156 homicide of the year, according to APD.

In a year of a pandemic, gun violence continues to impact countless lives while also taking them.

“That’s not the way anyone’s life should be taken,” Evans said. “That’s a horrible way.”

APD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the separate crimes. They have not released the names of the men killed.

