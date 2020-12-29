4 pounds of meth sniffed out by Santa Cruz Sheriff K-9 Lola

National-World

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s K-9 Lola sniffed out more than four pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle stop.

According to detectives, officers with the Special Enforcement Team stopped a car that was speeding on Highway 17 when Lola alerted the detectives to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the car.

A search of the vehicle found the pounds of drugs as well as cash.

The driver, Nicholas Ardanuy, now faces charges of narcotics for sale.

