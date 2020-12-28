Two ‘bigger than fireworks’ explosions heard late Sunday

National-World

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Investigators are seeking witnesses who saw or heard two loud explosions in the Brockton area late Sunday night.

The two explosions were reported just before midnight and the fire department says some witnesses reported on social media that they also saw flashes of white light. However, investigators say only one person called authorities to report what they had seen.

“These explosions are similar to ones heard in the past months. Some people report it as fireworks while others report it as something ‘bigger’ than fireworks,” fire officials wrote on Facebook.

Members of the Brockton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau are investigating, along with local and state police.

They are asking area residents to check security camera footage from between 11:45 p.m. and midnight for signs of the explosions.

