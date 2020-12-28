7-year-old dies days after being shot in Atlanta

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The family of Kennedy Maxie is grieving the loss of the seven-year-old just days after she was shot.

Atlanta Police said Kennedy was wounded the night of Dec. 21 while inside a vehicle. She was struck by a bullet as she and her aunt, the driver, were passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

The child’s aunt heard what sounded like several gunshots, but was not aware her niece had been struck until the child began acting strangely.

Kennedy was immediately transported to Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery. She succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

The gunman in this incident remains at large.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wishing to leave a donation.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy. While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family. We urge the public to continue to provide information that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy’s death.”

Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

