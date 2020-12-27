12 climbers killed after blizzards trigger avalanche in Iran

National-World

The bodies of 12 mountain climbers have been recovered following an avalanche caused by blizzards north of the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to a Red Crescent official and Iran’s state-run Iran News Agency (IRNA).

The avalanche in the Sheminarat area of the Alborz Mountains — a key tourist destination for climbers — happened on Friday.

After three days of search-and-rescue efforts, two bodies were found on Sunday, bringing the number of dead to 12.

Shahin Fathi, the head of the Red Crescent’s search-and-rescue unit, said the operation had ended as of Sunday afternoon,

The bodies of most of those who died were recovered on the heights of the Kalak Chal summit, according to IRNA.

Iran’s Sheminarat region is located in the southern portion of the Alborz Mountain range that spans almost 600 miles in the north of the country.