Retail shops report increase in foot traffic on Christmas Eve

KITV (KITV) — Some people spent Christmas Eve to find the perfect present before time runs out.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii reports Christmas Eve is the last big shopping day of the year. Business owners KITV4 spoke with Thursday say they noticed a dramatic increase in foot traffic this week.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit small businesses hard this year when retailers were forced to shut-down twice because of local regulations. Many business owners say they were looking forward to the Christmas rush to help make-up for loss time.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve been doing pretty well. I can’t emphasize how thankful we are,” Tom Kim, The Face Shop Hawaii owner, said.

The Face Shop has four locations on Oahu. Kim said he didn’t know what to expect this holiday season.

“We took a chance and tried to bring back our inventory levels to last holiday season,” Kim said.

Kim says it was worth the gamble and hopes the momentum will continue in the new year.

Big box department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue at International Marketplace in Waikiki also reported seeing an increase in foot traffic since Wednesday. It’s going to be extending its hours and will be open on Christmas Day.

“I think for us being open on Christmas, gives everyone an opportunity to come down and get those values they really need for the holiday season,” Shelley Cramer, vice president and general manager, Saks Fifth Avenue Hawaii, said.

Saks has a few holiday promotions and Cramer says it helped draw in more potential customers.

“I think the promotions are great because everyone is looking for that deal, right.” Cramer said. “We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to shop.”

For some shoppers KITV4 talked to, a good gift is as simple as a gift card.

“I know my brother likes stuff from Saks every so often so we just came by to get a gift certificate, the last minute,” Gerard Valdivia, Mililani resident, said.

With the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, some merchants are extending hours so people can come when its convenient and avoid crowds.

