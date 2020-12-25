More than 100 vehicles vandalized in Lycoming County, PA

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MONTOURSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WNEP ) — Maya Wilbourn of Williamsport was on social media Thursday morning when she saw vehicles in her neighborhood were vandalized.

“I immediately get dressed and run outside and I come out to this,” Wilbourn said.

Two of Wilbourn’s windows were shot out with a BB gun. She can’t get it fixed until after the new year.

“Especially not the day before Christmas, with the year that it’s been. I lost my job earlier this year. It’s crazy,” Wilbourn said.

It wasn’t just Williamsport. Montoursville police tell Newswatch 16 that sometime overnight more than 100 vehicles were vandalized throughout Lycoming County.

“Never seen anything like this happen in town and I’ve lived here my whole life. This is the first I’ve ever seen this, especially on this scale,” Taylor Strein said.

Roommates Taylor Strein and Jon Rhodes both woke up to find their car windows shot out.

“It really comes at an unfortunate time because I’ve been laid off for over a month now. Money is tight, but we will figure it out,” Rhodes said.

Montoursville police tell us they have a few leads but are looking for surveillance video.

Because of the heavy rain, vehicles got wet inside. People are frustrated.

“A lot of places are backed up. We’ve been making calls to the insurance company and everything. Everybody is busy, lines are busy. We haven’t even been able to get through to borough police yet,” Strein said.

“Right before Christmas, during COVID, and like he said, we still can’t get through to the local police yet,” Rhodes said.

Police released security camera video. They believe the suspect was driving a light-colored Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information or your vehicle is damaged, you are asked to call police. If you get your vehicle fixed, police suggest keeping your receipt for restitution.

Williamsport Police can be reached at (570) 327-7560, and Montoursville Police can be reached at (570) 368-2488.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.