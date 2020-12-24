UPS driver charged with OUI after crashing delivery truck in Brunswick

National-World

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTV) — A UPS driver has been charged with operating under the influence after crashing his delivery truck on Route 1 near Cooks Corner in Brunswick Wednesday evening.

Police said the truck hit the guardrail, skipped over it and hit the fence on the other side of the walking path that is next to the highway.

There was one passenger inside the truck who was not injured, police said. The truck was otherwise empty at the time of the crash.

No pedestrians were injured, police said.

The driver, John O’Brion, 32, of Lewiston, was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to OUI, O’Brion is also charged with driving to endanger and criminal mischief.

