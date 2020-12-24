Two cancer patients’ selfless act brings joy to Children’s Hospital

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — An act of heartwarming selflessness allowed a donation at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to go a long way.

Elsa, 10, has battled leukemia on and off for more than five years and is no stranger to Children’s Hospital. This year, when Northwestern Mutual chose her to receive a $1,000 Christmas donation, she could have bought any toy she wanted, but instead she gave it a fellow patient, and friend on the oncology floor.

Her friend Jordan is unable to go home for the holidays.

“She just needed it more than I did,” said Elsa.

But Jordan had bigger plans on what to do with the money.

“My idea was to buy lots of decorations and lights and stuff for the floor,” said Jordan.

The two selfless young girls then got to work to bring the bone marrow transplant unit to life, hoping to make Christmas in the hospital a little brighter.

