Missing: Police need help finding woman last seen involved in disturbance

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — Independence detectives are asking for help finding a woman that was recently seen involved in a disturbance with an older man.

Jaiden Allinder, 20, was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 20 at her home near Missouri Highway 78 and South Powahatan Court in Independence.

According to police, Allinder was seen involved in a disturbance at the time of her disappearance with a man believed to be 33-year-old Pedro “Rico” Jurado. The two left the area in the man’s lifted with pickup truck, unknown make, model or license plate.

Allinder’s vehicle, a 2016 blue Ford Focus, with Missouri license plate VE5G5A, was also missing form her home.

Allinder is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

