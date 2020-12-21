Village makes Christmas brighter for 5-yo girl who lost parents in car crash

National-World

ROBBINS, Illinois (WBBM) — In south suburban Robbins on Sunday, some kindhearted people made Christmas brighter for a little girl going through about the toughest time one could imagine.

Jourdynn Lofton, 5, got a surprise visit and lots of presents from Santa, from Robbins police officers and firefighters, and even from Mayor Tyrone Ward on Sunday.

Both of Jourdynn’s parents were killed in a car crash the day after Thanksgiving.

“We know what the family is going through, so we wanted to just come out and say, you know, we are with you,” Mayor Ward said. “We are with you guys, and we will continue to be with you after this day is over, and after tomorrow’s over, and after the next day is over.”

After spending time with Jourdynn and her family, the group continued its drive-by Christmas parade through town – giving out a lot more presents to hundreds of kids.

