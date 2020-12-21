Paragliding Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines

National-World

RIO LINDA, California (KOVR) — A paraglider dressed as Santa Claus was rescued after being caught in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.

Santa was removed safely from the power lines near 7th Avenue after being trapped for over an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Alisa Cumbra’s son witnessed and recorded the crash and ran to help in any way he could. When she saw the video, Cumbra didn’t know what to believe.

“I’m like, is he okay? Did he get electrocuted? What’s going on?” Cumbra said.

Neighbors said they heard this pilot buzzing the skies before in this area.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy, who lives near where the crash happened, said.

It was a sight that this pilot’s friends were shocked to see happen.

“He did it. He went ahead and did it. He hit the power line. He scared me with it yesterday,” said a woman named Angela, who said she was the pilot’s friend.

This jolly Saint Nick, who traded in Rudolph for this aircraft, was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And, that’s when he experienced engine problems,” Kennedy said.

“He was just handing out candy canes to the kids and came in a little too low,” Angela said.

For some, knowing that this particular Santa is going to be okay, according to Sacramento Metro Fire, is giving them a big sigh of relief as Christmas approaches.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. It’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Metro Fire told CBS13 that how the aircraft crashed into and was supported by the power lines and that he was seated in the pilot’s seat a certain way that there wasn’t conduction from the lines occurring at the time.

“The pilot had a mishap. He was actually out doing something, really good for the community, and in 2020 I think it’s something we all need,” Cpt. Chris Vestal said.

