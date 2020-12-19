The Green Bay Packers are hosting 250 front line workers for their game against the Panthers

National-World

The Green Bay Packers may not be hosting fans this year, but 250 front line workers will be able to watch them take on the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL organization announced on Thursday that they invited the additional fans, including health care professionals and first responders, to Saturday night’s game. The individuals are selected employees of Bellin Health and other game day public safety partners.

“We are looking forward to welcoming this group of frontline workers and their families to the game on Saturday night. We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement.

The group will sit in social distanced pods and follow all of Lambeau Field’s Covid-19 safety protocols, along with the other Packers’ invited employees and their immediate families.

“While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community’s collective appreciation for all their great work,” Murphy said.

The Packers have been playing in an empty stadium for their 2020 season, and organization officials said that the fan approach for future playoff games has not yet been decided.