Penn State delays in-person classes for spring semester

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP ) — Penn State students will begin the spring semester of 2021 with fully remote learning until at least the middle of February at all campus locations, according to a release from school officials on Friday.

Remote classes are set to begin on January 19, 2021, and will continue until February 12. In-person classes are expected to resume across all campus locations on February 15. University officials add that the date could change bases on health and safety factors.

The 15-week semester will end on April 30, with finals week following from May 3-7.

The university said this delay will allow many front-line healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and help protect personnel both on and off our campuses.

Students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus, off-campus locations, and group dwellings (e.g., apartments and fraternities) during the four weeks of the remote period. Off-campus students who return to their campus community before February 15 must be tested before their arrival.

Some students in select professional programs will return to their campuses for in-person academic programs. These students will be contacted by their academic leaders and will be required to participate in COVID-19 testing before their campus return.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.