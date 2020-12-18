Non-profit repurposes Army fatigues as accessories

National-World

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) — A local woman is turning camouflage into couture., and helping veterans in the process.

Connie Swartz runs a nonprofit called Celebrate Fatigues that works with material familiar to those who served.

She carefully disassembles used army uniforms, transforming the fabrics into handbags and other accessories.

“I want the people who wore it to get the respect they earned,” Swartz said.

She started two years ago with an old set of fatigues her husband, Barry, used to wear. He was reluctant to dispose of them or donate them and wanted to do something useful with the fabrics.

With help from a designer, Swartz began strategically stitching together pieces of coats and pants. She found designs for bags, phone cases, and, most recently, masks.

She’s always been handy with a needle and thread.

“I started sewing when I was two,” she said. “I’m the sewer in the family.”

Her nonprofit also works with volunteers from St. Michael’s Veteran’s Center, who help separate the stitches. Another nonprofit, The Sewing Lab, helps assemble the products.

To Swartz, every uniform tells a story of service and sacrifice.

“I feel that when I touch these fabrics,” she said. “I can feel that honor they earned. I’m just a visitor.”

