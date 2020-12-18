Man arrested at QuikTrip following police chase

National-World

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A handcuffed man was taken out of a St. Charles County QuikTrip following a police pursuit Friday morning.

Powerhouse Skyzoom4 caught up the chase as it went down Highway 364 around 7 a.m.

The suspect’s black truck got off the highway in an attempt to allude police in a residential neighborhood before pulling into the QuikTrip at Old Highway 94 and O’Fallon Road in Weldon Spring.

The truck pulled into a gas pump and the suspect was seen entering the convenience store.

Police quickly surrounded the building. A man was seen being take out of the QuikTrip in handcuffs a short time later.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, the pursuit began after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department notified other agencies that a vehicle was stolen out of Moscow Mills around 6:30 a.m.

The pursuit reportedly went from St. Charles County to St. Louis County and back into St. Charles County before ending at the QuikTrip.

