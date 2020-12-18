CT’s first nursing home resident receives COVID vaccine

National-World

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s governor launched the state’s nursing home COVID-19 vaccination program on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10 a.m. at The Reservoir in West Hartford.

Afterward, the state’s first nursing home resident and staff received the vaccine.

Lamont was be joined by Connecticut Department of Public Health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, as well as representatives from Genesis HealthCare – the company that operates the nursing home – and representatives from CVS Health – one of two health companies that will be administering vaccines at Connecticut’s long-term care facilities.

