Scary situation caught on camera as jeep spins out, slams into median on route 22 East by Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, PA (KYW) — A scary situation was caught on camera by the CBS3 Mobile Weather Watcher. Early this morning, a Jeep was seen spinning out and slamming into the median on Route 22 East by Bethlehem.

It appears that the driver is OK.

That incident shows just how slick the roads are, even for people with four-wheel drive.

The Nor’easter that slammed the Delaware Valley on Wednesday overnight into Thursday left behind a bunch of icy roads and sidewalks.

Visibility was greatly reduced in spots, which made it a tough and icy commute for the early risers. Thursday will be windy and frigid with highs only in the 30s.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday morning lifted speed limit restrictions that were in place in the Philadelphia region. Speed limits on all interstates and several other highways in the commonwealth were reduced to 45 mph due to the Nor’easter. The speed limits are now back to normal.

In Abington, Montgomery County, a SEPTA-Warminster train struck a box truck in the Roslyn section early Thursday morning. Officials say one person was rescued from the box truck. No passengers were on the train, according to officials.

The Warminster line was suspended but is back up and running again.

