Remembering those who died of COVID-19 and demanding change

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — 1,000 empty chairs sat just steps from the Capitol today. Georgia members of COVID Survivors For Change, told CBS46 News those empty seats were setup to honor the nearly 10,000 Georgians and 300,000 Americans who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Two survivors of the virus, who also lost loved ones due to the virus spoke, as well as representative Lucy McBath, who spoke virtually. The COVID survivors told CBS46 they are tired of being ignored by elected officials and want to see measures put in place by that prioritize and save lives.

“People in power want the world to believe that COVID-19 is a dirty little family secret, and we should keep it quiet, but it’s affecting our lives …people are losing everything due to COVID-19. I lost a good friend to COVID-19, my whole life has changed because of COVID-19,” Marjorie Roberts explained.

