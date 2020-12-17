Oregon Humane Society getting hundreds of guinea pigs ready for adoption

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — The Oregon Humane Society is working to get 250 guinea pigs ready for adoption after rescuing them from an overwhelmed pet owner in Lane County.

The OHS team was called in to help Lane County Animal Services and Greenhill Humane Society get the animals out of the home and transport them to Portland for any medical treatments.

They are also working to help support the pet owner and connect them with resources.

The Cat and Kitten Intake Center at OHS has been transformed to help care for the guinea pigs and get them ready for adoption.

The timeline for adoption will be announced in the next few days. There will be a special process for adopting a guinea pig and OHS specialists will work with potential adopters to make sure they are a good fit.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the need to help pets and people continues,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “This situation is a great example of animal welfare agencies working together to serve our community,”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.