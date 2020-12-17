K-State ends football season early because of COVID-19 results

National-World

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) — Kansas State University is ending its football season early because of recent COVID-19 results and the restrictions that come with contact tracing, the school announced Wednesday.

K-State ends its 2020 season with a final record of 4-6, which is enough wins to qualify for a bowl game this year. But the school notified the Big 12 Conference that it is withdrawing the team from bowl consideration because they would not have been able to field enough players for a game anyway.

The school did not go into details on the team’s COVID-19 test results.

“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”

