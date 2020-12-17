Hammer attack suspect arrested after brutal crime caught on video in Miami Beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, FL (WFOR) — A man accused of brutally attacking another man with a hammer is now in jail and the vicious assault was caught on surveillance video.

Miami Beach police have released video of the attack which took place Sunday Dec. 13 along the 7400 block of Beach Service Road.

In the video, police say the man in orange, Jaime Vega, picks up a bicycle and throws it at another man sitting on a bicycle.

He then grabs a hammer, hits the victim and snatches his gold chain, before another man pulls him off, according to police.

Vega, 34, is charged with armed robbery and battery.

The victim of the attack is recovering.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.