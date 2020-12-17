Folks excited for the first snow storm of the season

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) — The City of Middletown is asking people to stay off the roads now through Thursday afternoon and allow public works to clear as much as possible.

Despite last season’s dry weather, folks say they are looking forward to this storm.

It started off as a light dusting in New Haven, covering the green and wetting the roads, but as soon as the first snowflake fell, people headed home for a long night in.

“It was 60 degrees just a few days ago and that felt like a really weird December, so I’m so happy that it is snowing,” said Mike Costen.

Farther up north in Middletown, Amatos Toy and Hobby was packed before the flakes picked up.

“It’s made it a little busier earlier this week, especially this morning,” said Caroline Gervais.

Some people were shopping for Christmas presents and others were finding something to do while they huddle up inside.

No matter what their plans are for the snowstorm, the common theme was excitement.

“We’re excited to have some snow and make it feel like a winter wonderland,” Gervais said.

The Union Green in Middletown is decorated and looks like the scene of a postcard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.