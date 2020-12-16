National-World

https://www.abc57.com/news/the-yellow-cat-cafe-delivers-gifts-to-first-graders-at-madison-steam-academy (WBND) — Wednesday morning the Yellow Cat Cafe put on their “Christmas at the Cat” event!

Last year, the cafe hosted the first graders at Madison Steam Academy at the cafe for visits with Santa, cookie decorating, and to open presents.

Now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cafe had to get creative. This year, alongside police officers, firefighters, and other volunteers in the community, The Yellow Cat is delivering packages directly to the homes of the first graders.

The packages include school supplies, cookie decorating kits, grocery gift cards, school uniform shirts, and other goodies. Among the volunteers are Madison Steam Academy Principal, Deb Martin, and Assistant Principal, Amanda Choinacky.

