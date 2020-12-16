Suspect tracked, arrested, using GPS from stolen items

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered by police following several burglaries in northwest Portland.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Northwest Thurman Street on reports of a burglary to a business that happened overnight.

Police said the business is in a shared space building and it was discovered that several other businesses had also been burglarized.

Later that day, police said a victim of one of the burglaries tracked a stolen items using GPS to the 200 block of South Hooker Street.

Officers responded to the area and contacted the suspect, identified as Kristopher D. Gaut, 29. Police said stolen property from all five businesses were recovered and was estimated at over $10,000.

Gaut was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on five counts of second-degree burglary.

