Suspect in vehicle arson investigation may be on fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released video of a suspect who may be on fire in a vehicle arson investigation.

Deputies said the incident happened Dec. 11 at 11:17 p.m. in a parking lot at 5109 NE 17th St. in Des Moines.

Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify the vehicle driven by the suspect. They say it’s a white four-door sedan that appears to have a darker colored wheel on the rear driver side.

“As seen in the video, the suspect in this case caught him or herself on fire and could have possible sustained injuries to one or both arms,” the sheriff’s office said through a news release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.